Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – September 5

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 12:24 am Updated: September 5, 2021, 2:16 am
The resignation of a senior aide to Prince Charles and tension within the Government over tax plans feature prominently in the Sunday papers.

The Mail on Sunday reports the Prince of Wales’s closest aide Michael Fawcett has resigned over claims he offered to help secure a knighthood for a major Saudi donor to Charles’s charity.

The Sunday Times splashes with the same story, while also reporting Grenfell Tower is to be torn down due to safety fears.

The Sunday Telegraph says senior Conservatives are “at war” over proposals for a health and care levy which Boris Johnson says will save the NHS, but which some Tories have called “idiotic”.

And the Sunday Express says Tory MPs fear a “voter revolt” over the tax and planned changes to pensions.

Meanwhile, The Observer says a row over how to fund social care threatens to “engulf” the Labour Party this weekend.

And The Independent says Number 10 is plotting to stop Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stealing the limelight at the coming Cop26 conference with talk of independence.

As many as 2,000 British children per day may be coming down with “agonising cases of long Covid”, says the Sunday People, as debate continues over vaccinations for 12-15 year olds.

The Sunday Mirror says some older teens currently have to endure a five-hour trip to be vaccinated.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on claims the romance between Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed was “fake” and staged for the cameras.

