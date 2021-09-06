Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Doctor convicted over fake texts bid to sabotage flatmate’s relationships

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 1:16 pm
Javed Saumtally at Hove Crown Court (Yui Mok/PA)
A “devious” doctor has been convicted of perverting the course of justice over a web of lies he spun to sabotage his flatmate’s relationships.

Javed Saumtally could face jail after being found guilty of what prosecutors said was a “determined” and “technologically adept” deception involving fake texts and bogus screenshots.

The 28-year-old doctor, from Ipswich in Suffolk, was “motivated by his own feelings” for his male flatmate and acted out of jealousy, his trial heard.

The men had been in a relationship when they lived in Brighton, East Sussex, before moving separately to Ipswich where they shared a flat.

He denied a charge of perverting the course of justice but was found guilty on Monday after a trial at Hove Crown Court.

Jurors took five hours and 12 minutes to find Saumtally guilty by unanimous verdict.

Judge Jeremy Gold QC told him that he must prepare himself for an “almost inevitable custodial sentence”.

The case was adjourned for a report to be prepared and Saumtally will be sentenced on October 18.

Javed Saumtally
During the trial prosecutor Jonathan Atkinson said the defendant set about “sending abusive and derogatory messages from unknown numbers” to his flatmate but also to himself, “no doubt to make it look like he was also a victim and to deflect attention away from him”.

He told jurors the various lies were part of a “concerted ploy by Mr Saumtally to deliberately undermine the relationships of his flatmate … to (make him) feel under threat and harassed as a result, all the while pretending to act as an understanding friend and companion”.

“He was devious, he was determined and technologically adept”.

“No-one else stood to gain, he had the motive, he had the means throughout these incidents.

“He created false exhibits and he lied to police.”

Saumtally denied faking text messages when he gave evidence at the trial.

It was suggested to him that he was jealous of his flatmate, with whom he had previously had a brief relationship.

Saumtally said this was not the case, arguing that they had been clear that he was eventually moving to Ipswich and that the relationship had an end date.

Defence barrister Janet Weeks argued that the absence of Saumtally’s flatmate from the trial meant there are “simply too many unanswered questions without him giving evidence”.

