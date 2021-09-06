Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Rate of new Covid-19 cases in England rising again, figures show

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 5:58 pm
An NHS worker looks for patients at a Covid-19 pop-up vaccination centre in Langdon Park, Poplar, east London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
England’s rate of new cases of coronavirus has started to rise once more, latest figures show.

Some 315.3 cases per 100,000 people were recorded in the seven days to September 2, the third day in a row the weekly rate has increased.

It means three of the four UK nations are now experiencing a jump in rates.

Scotland is continuing to see a sharp rise in numbers, with 796.3 cases per 100,000 people recorded in the seven days to September 2 – up week-on-week from 644.8.

One month earlier, on August 2, Scotland’s rate stood at just 142.8.

HEALTH Coronavirus Rates
(PA Graphics)

The rate for Wales currently stands at 479.6, up week-on-week from 411.8.

In both these nations, rates have been rising steadily for several weeks.

It is too early to say whether the same will be true for England – though with pupils now back at school and a growing number of people mixing on public transport, in workplaces and at sport and music events, there is more potential for the virus to spread than at any point since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Schools returned in Scotland several weeks ago, which is likely to have contributed to the sharp rise in cases, but experts have cautioned against assuming a direct link.

Kevin McConway, professor of applied statistics at the Open University, said: “There has been discussion of whether the effects of school reopening are because of children mixing more at school, or instead because there’s more mixing between both children and adults, not in school, when schools are open.

“But either way, the reopening might well increase the numbers who are infected, and if that feeds through into considerably more hospitalisations or more deaths, that would be particularly concerning.”

All figures have been compiled by the PA news agency, and data for September 3-6 has been excluded as it is incomplete.

Northern Ireland is the only one of the four UK nations where the rate of new cases is currently falling, though numbers are still very high and recently hit a level close to the peak of the second wave in January.

Some 536.3 cases per 100,000 people were recorded in Northern Ireland in the seven days to September 2, down week-on-week from 607.6.

