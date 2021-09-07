Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Registered suicide rate returns to pre-pandemic level after inquest disruption

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 10:28 am Updated: September 7, 2021, 12:55 pm
The ONS said the increase reflects the resumption of coroners’ inquests (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The rate of registered suicides in England has returned to pre-pandemic level following disruption to coroners’ inquests, provisional figures suggest.

There were 10.4 registered suicides per 100,000 people in the first half of 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The suicide rate in the second quarter of 2021 was statistically significantly higher than the rate in the second quarter of 2020, when there were 7.0 registered suicides per 100,000.

The ONS said the increase reflects the resumption of coroners’ inquests, following disruption during the coronavirus crisis, rather than a genuine increase in suicides.

(PA Graphics)
There were 15.4 male suicides per 100,000 in the first quarter of the year, and 15.5 male suicides in the second quarter – similar to pre-pandemic rates.

And among females there were 5.7 and 5.5 suicides per 100,000 in quarters one and two respectively, again similar to rates in these quarters before the pandemic.

All deaths by suicide are investigated by coroners, with deaths usually registered about five to six months after they take place, due to the length of time it takes to hold an inquest.

Of the 2,561 suicides registered between January and June 2021, fewer than one in five (17.6%) occurred that year.

Separate figures published by the ONS on Tuesday also show that there were 5,224 suicides registered in England and Wales last year – down 8.2% from 2019.

It equates to a rate of 10.0 deaths per 100,000 people – statistically significantly lower than the 2019 rate of 11.0 deaths per 100,000.

Three-quarters of registered suicide deaths last year were of men (3,925 deaths).

The fall is likely to be down to two factors, the ONS said – a decrease in male suicides at the start of the pandemic, and delays in death registrations.

Figures published last week by the ONS, showing suicides by date of occurrence, suggest that the number of suicides did not rise during the first wave of the pandemic.

Suicide rates were found to be lower between April and July 2020 when compared with the same period in previous years.

If you are struggling to cope, please call Samaritans free on 116 123 (UK and the Republic of Ireland) or contact other sources of support, such as those listed on the NHS help for suicidal thoughts webpage.

