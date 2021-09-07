Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Pensioner to face trial after pleading not guilty to murdering wife in 1982

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 11:33 am
David Venables (Jacob King/PA)
David Venables (Jacob King/PA)

A pensioner charged with killing his wife, whose remains were found in a septic tank 37 years after she disappeared, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

David Venables is accused of killing 48-year-old Brenda Venables, who was reported missing from the couple’s then home in Bestmans Lane, Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 1982.

Venables, 88, who appeared in the dock at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday wearing a jacket and tie, spoke only to confirm his name and his not guilty plea to a single charge alleging that he murdered his wife “on a day between May 2 and May 5 1982”.

West Mercia Police launched a murder investigation in 2019 after human remains were found at an address in Kempsey on July 12, 2019.

David Venables court case
David Venables (Jacob King/PA)

Venables, of Elgar Drive, Kempsey, was charged earlier this year.

The pensioner, who was assisted during the hearing by a solicitor sitting outside the dock, will now face a trial starting in June next year.

Venables was bailed in June at Birmingham Crown Court, subject to a condition of residence and instructions not to apply for a passport or to contact prosecution witnesses.

Adjourning the case after the 20-minute hearing, the Recorder of Worcester, Judge James Burbidge QC, told Venables: “You may remain seated. Your case is going to be adjourned for trial on the charge of murder.

“You will be tried by a jury of 12 people at this Crown Court.

“That will take place on the 7th of June 2022. You will be released on bail on the same terms as you were released by the Recorder of Birmingham.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal