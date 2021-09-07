Four in five over-16s in UK fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures show

Four in five people in the UK aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, latest figures show.

A total of 43,535,098 second doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began nine months ago.

This is the equivalent of 80.1% of all people aged 16 and over.

In Wales, 2,192,341 second doses have been given, the equivalent of 84.1% of the 16-plus population.

This is ahead of the other three nations of the UK, with Scotland now on 82.3% (3,742,826 second doses), England on 79.7% (36,422,613 second doses) and Northern Ireland on 78.5% (1,177,318 second doses).

The latest figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

They also show that an estimated 88.8% of people in the UK aged 16 and over have received one dose of vaccine.

Two nations have given a first dose to more than nine in 10 people in this age group – Scotland (90.8%) and Wales (90.6%).

England is currently on 88.6% and Northern Ireland is on 86.2%.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is a phenomenal achievement that four in five adults across the UK have now received both Covid-19 vaccines, which have built a wall of defence around the UK and are allowing us to live safely with this virus.

“It is fantastic to see so many leading companies doing everything they can to help encourage young people to get the jab – from Tik Tok to MTV, as well as other household names who have already rallied behind the rollout, like Uber.

“Getting your vaccine has never been easier, and I urge everyone to continue to play their part by getting the jab to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

TikTok has recently added the NHS “I’ve had my COVID vaccine” stickers to its library for users to share, while MTV is staging an exclusive gig on September 15, including headliners Rudimental and Young T and Bugsey, for people aged 18 to 30 who have had a jab.

Take-up among young adults continues to be lower than older age groups, with an estimated 72.7% of 18 to 29-year-olds in England having received one jab – behind Wales (76.7%) and Scotland (74.8%) but ahead of Northern Ireland (71.5%).

Wales also leads the way for 16 and 17-year-olds, with an estimated 66.6% having had one dose of vaccine, well ahead of both Scotland (58.1%) and Northern Ireland (41.5%).

More than half of 16 to 17-year-olds in England have also had their first jab.