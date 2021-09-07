Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Renewed appeal over missing mother and son

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 3:37 pm
Knox Jefferies (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Knox Jefferies (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Police have made a renewed public appeal for a mother who has gone into hiding with her 10-year-old son after care proceedings were launched.

Kelly Jefferies, 42, and her son Knox were last seen on July 28 after leaving their home in the Bristol area – three weeks after court proceedings started.

Police investigations have been unable to find them but they may have initially travelled to the Oldham area and could now be anywhere in the country or even abroad.

Police have released a new photo of Kelly Jefferies with a blonde hairstyle (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Police have released a new photo of Kelly Jefferies with a blonde hairstyle (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Kristina Windsor said: “Kelly and Knox’s welfare is our primary concern and we’re working extremely hard to locate them to check they are both OK.

“We understand Kelly may not want to be found but we can’t in good conscience stop looking for her and Knox when we’re worried about them.

“We’ve previously issued a photo of Kelly which shows her with her natural brown hair colour but we believe she may have recently changed her appearance.

“She’s previously dyed her hair blonde and so we’re releasing another picture of her today which was taken some years ago to show what she may look like now if she’s coloured her hair again.”

Ms Windsor added: “As Kelly and Knox could be anywhere, we’re asking for the public’s help in sharing our appeal on social media as we know this increases the likelihood of them being found.

“We’re also asking anyone who sees either of them to call 999 immediately.”

Kelly Jefferies
Kelly Jefferies was last seen at the end of July (Family handout/PA)

Last month a family court judge took the unprecedented step of holding a hearing in public to help find Ms Jefferies and Knox.

Judge Stephen Wildblood QC said he was doing this out of genuine concern for Knox, to help Ms Jefferies “appreciate the seriousness of the matter” and encourage witnesses to come forward.

He explained social workers had expressed concerns about the boy’s welfare and South Gloucestershire Council began care proceedings on July 2 this year.

The court heard a number of attempts had been made to “engage” with Ms Jefferies but they proved unsuccessful, with the local authority wishing to assess Knox due to his “home circumstances”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal