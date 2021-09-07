Renewed appeal over missing mother and son

Police have made a renewed public appeal for a mother who has gone into hiding with her 10-year-old son after care proceedings were launched.

Kelly Jefferies, 42, and her son Knox were last seen on July 28 after leaving their home in the Bristol area – three weeks after court proceedings started.

Police investigations have been unable to find them but they may have initially travelled to the Oldham area and could now be anywhere in the country or even abroad.

Police have released a new photo of Kelly Jefferies with a blonde hairstyle (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Kristina Windsor said: “Kelly and Knox’s welfare is our primary concern and we’re working extremely hard to locate them to check they are both OK.

“We understand Kelly may not want to be found but we can’t in good conscience stop looking for her and Knox when we’re worried about them.

“We’ve previously issued a photo of Kelly which shows her with her natural brown hair colour but we believe she may have recently changed her appearance.

“She’s previously dyed her hair blonde and so we’re releasing another picture of her today which was taken some years ago to show what she may look like now if she’s coloured her hair again.”

Ms Windsor added: “As Kelly and Knox could be anywhere, we’re asking for the public’s help in sharing our appeal on social media as we know this increases the likelihood of them being found.

“We’re also asking anyone who sees either of them to call 999 immediately.”

Kelly Jefferies was last seen at the end of July (Family handout/PA)

Last month a family court judge took the unprecedented step of holding a hearing in public to help find Ms Jefferies and Knox.

Judge Stephen Wildblood QC said he was doing this out of genuine concern for Knox, to help Ms Jefferies “appreciate the seriousness of the matter” and encourage witnesses to come forward.

He explained social workers had expressed concerns about the boy’s welfare and South Gloucestershire Council began care proceedings on July 2 this year.

The court heard a number of attempts had been made to “engage” with Ms Jefferies but they proved unsuccessful, with the local authority wishing to assess Knox due to his “home circumstances”.