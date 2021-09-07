Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Giant Galapagos tortoises race one another to their new home

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 4:42 pm
Tortoises in front of Tiger Territory (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Giant Galapagos tortoises raced each other to their new home as ZSL London Zoo announced a new exhibit.

After deciding to move sisters Dolly, Polly and Priscilla to a new shelter in the complex, zookeepers opted to allow them to make the journey by foot instead of van.

The trio were pitted against each other in a race to the venue guided by brightly coloured markers, with special travel crates on hand in case any of them chose to take a detour.

The race was tense, with Polly behind at the beginning before eventually crossing the finishing line on 1hr 09 mins – a two-minute lead on closest rival Priscilla.

Polly and Priscilla racing against each other (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Sibling Dolly was initially in the lead but took too many breaks on route, leaving her trailing behind with a time of 1hr 21mins.

Dr Chris Michaels, head of the zoo’s herpetology team, said: “We made sure to have plenty of tasty cucumber, carrots and watermelon handy as extra encouragement if needed.”

Each tortoise was guided by a keeper, who had the tortoise’s names on specially designed ZSL shirts. 

(Left to right) Joe Capon, Chris Michaels and Charli Ellis, who guided the tortoises to their new home (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

ZSL London Zoo is opening the Giants of the Galápagos exhibit on October 9, where the public will be transported to the famous archipelago.

