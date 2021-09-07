Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 3, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 255 (68%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 119 (32%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

The highest rates are all in Scotland.

North Lanarkshire continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 4,283 new cases in the seven days to September 3 – the equivalent of 1,255.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 1,176.9 in the seven days to August 27.

Inverclyde has the second highest rate, up from 1,035.6 to 1,231.5, with 949 new cases.

West Dunbartonshire has the third highest rate, up from 1,145.6 to 1,184.1, with 1,046 new cases.

Merthyr Tydfil has the highest rate in Wales (774.5), Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (734.6), and Corby has the highest rate in England (581.8).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Merthyr Tydfil (up from 513.0 to 774.5)

Clackmannanshire (690.2 to 932.0)

Shetland Islands (126.8 to 354.2)

Fife (525.0 to 737.4)

Carmarthenshire (388.8 to 590.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 27.

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 1255.5, (4283), 1176.9, (4015)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 1231.5, (949), 1035.6, (798)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1184.1, (1046), 1145.6, (1012)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1134.4, (2035), 973.3, (1746)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1100.4, (1057), 931.7, (895)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 1045.1, (6643), 894.2, (5684)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1017.0, (1106), 1182.5, (1286)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 986.2, (3164), 959.1, (3077)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 932.0, (478), 690.2, (354)

Midlothian, Scotland, 828.8, (772), 651.6, (607)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 819.4, (1100), 693.5, (931)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 810.0, (692), 756.2, (646)

Dundee City, Scotland, 791.6, (1178), 612.8, (912)

Falkirk, Scotland, 774.8, (1244), 614.1, (986)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 774.5, (468), 513.0, (310)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 747.3, (3943), 695.2, (3668)

West Lothian, Scotland, 743.7, (1367), 620.7, (1141)

Fife, Scotland, 737.4, (2759), 525.0, (1964)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 734.6, (862), 1041.4, (1222)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 729.9, (1103), 921.9, (1393)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 687.5, (836), 555.9, (676)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 686.6, (770), 607.3, (681)

Swansea, Wales, 672.4, (1658), 656.2, (1618)

Stirling, Scotland, 662.2, (623), 574.0, (540)

East Lothian, Scotland, 659.9, (712), 559.8, (604)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 655.2, (946), 581.1, (839)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 640.8, (1392), 590.6, (1283)

Highland, Scotland, 614.2, (1446), 480.8, (1132)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 590.3, (1122), 388.8, (739)

Corby, East Midlands, 581.8, (425), 505.1, (369)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 568.5, (843), 653.4, (969)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 561.9, (1359), 475.0, (1149)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 546.8, (1417), 537.2, (1392)

Angus, Scotland, 539.6, (625), 354.0, (410)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 535.7, (1397), 359.3, (937)

Caerphilly, Wales, 530.5, (964), 369.8, (672)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 524.2, (731), 589.5, (822)

Conwy, Wales, 517.0, (611), 436.6, (516)

Blackpool, North-west England, 514.5, (712), 471.9, (653)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 509.0, (1166), 372.0, (852)

Denbighshire, Wales, 509.0, (492), 521.4, (504)

Erewash, East Midlands, 506.4, (584), 424.0, (489)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 499.3, (546), 604.5, (661)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 498.6, (1708), 580.6, (1989)

Knowsley, North-west England, 496.5, (757), 429.6, (655)

High Peak, East Midlands, 493.3, (457), 386.5, (358)

Allerdale, North-west England, 488.6, (478), 356.7, (349)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 486.1, (724), 533.7, (795)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 481.4, (705), 432.2, (633)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 481.1, (321), 431.6, (288)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 479.4, (871), 559.3, (1016)

Kettering, East Midlands, 477.4, (488), 405.0, (414)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 462.3, (670), 476.7, (691)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 462.1, (469), 368.5, (374)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 455.6, (722), 314.9, (499)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 454.7, (1205), 420.8, (1115)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 453.8, (523), 440.8, (508)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 453.2, (475), 416.9, (437)

Tameside, North-west England, 453.1, (1029), 426.2, (968)

Gosport, South-east England, 449.9, (381), 341.3, (289)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 447.9, (606), 345.9, (468)

Swindon, South-west England, 447.3, (997), 367.9, (820)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 447.3, (574), 444.1, (570)

Halton, North-west England, 444.7, (577), 344.5, (447)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 436.7, (1366), 385.2, (1205)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 436.7, (566), 378.8, (491)

Newport, Wales, 436.6, (683), 389.3, (609)

Gwynedd, Wales, 434.6, (544), 405.0, (507)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 433.7, (1076), 391.0, (970)

Gedling, East Midlands, 431.3, (510), 401.7, (475)

Blaby, East Midlands, 429.6, (438), 445.3, (454)

Plymouth, South-west England, 429.5, (1129), 541.0, (1422)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 429.5, (1474), 375.9, (1290)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 429.3, (530), 575.2, (710)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 426.8, (541), 432.3, (548)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 426.7, (804), 385.8, (727)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 426.4, (1466), 326.3, (1122)

Bridgend, Wales, 426.3, (629), 383.6, (566)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 425.7, (612), 482.1, (693)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 423.6, (768), 376.1, (682)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 420.6, (423), 354.0, (356)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 414.5, (337), 387.4, (315)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 414.1, (839), 509.8, (1033)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 412.7, (289), 284.2, (199)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 412.2, (472), 352.0, (403)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 410.9, (467), 411.7, (468)

Harborough, East Midlands, 409.3, (391), 398.8, (381)

Cardiff, Wales, 407.9, (1506), 315.0, (1163)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 406.8, (373), 361.0, (331)

Stroud, South-west England, 406.1, (491), 357.3, (432)

Darlington, North-east England, 402.2, (432), 373.4, (401)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 402.1, (1032), 372.5, (956)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 401.3, (1411), 324.0, (1139)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 401.1, (648), 297.7, (481)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 399.0, (1055), 391.4, (1035)

Wokingham, South-east England, 397.8, (692), 297.8, (518)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 397.8, (562), 385.0, (544)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 395.7, (598), 365.2, (552)

Bristol, South-west England, 394.7, (1839), 419.2, (1953)

Stockport, North-west England, 390.9, (1150), 351.1, (1033)

Ceredigion, Wales, 389.6, (284), 336.1, (245)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 389.4, (836), 474.2, (1018)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 389.0, (365), 326.1, (306)

Derby, East Midlands, 388.6, (998), 403.8, (1037)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 388.2, (2234), 545.1, (3137)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 387.8, (323), 467.0, (389)

Cherwell, South-east England, 384.6, (584), 297.0, (451)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 383.4, (580), 325.2, (492)

South Hams, South-west England, 383.2, (337), 421.8, (371)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 383.0, (377), 337.3, (332)

Reading, South-east England, 381.1, (611), 358.6, (575)

Powys, Wales, 379.6, (505), 332.3, (442)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 379.4, (749), 342.9, (677)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 378.2, (519), 355.6, (488)

County Durham, North-east England, 378.1, (2016), 302.9, (1615)

Fareham, South-east England, 377.3, (439), 349.8, (407)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 377.3, (290), 364.3, (280)

Sunderland, North-east England, 376.1, (1045), 323.2, (898)

Wyre, North-west England, 375.9, (425), 319.3, (361)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 374.7, (379), 247.2, (250)

East Devon, South-west England, 374.1, (554), 399.1, (591)

Hastings, South-east England, 373.8, (346), 421.4, (390)

Liverpool, North-west England, 372.8, (1866), 338.5, (1694)

Walsall, West Midlands, 372.8, (1069), 348.1, (998)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 372.8, (244), 327.0, (214)

Fylde, North-west England, 371.9, (302), 320.2, (260)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 370.1, (773), 336.1, (702)

Torbay, South-west England, 370.0, (504), 467.6, (637)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 369.2, (2949), 338.9, (2707)

Sefton, North-west England, 368.3, (1016), 353.8, (976)

Melton, East Midlands, 367.7, (189), 303.5, (156)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 367.7, (259), 286.8, (202)

South Somerset, South-west England, 367.5, (620), 342.0, (577)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 367.0, (1419), 295.9, (1144)

Luton, Eastern England, 366.7, (783), 338.6, (723)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 366.4, (210), 436.2, (250)

Leicester, East Midlands, 366.3, (1297), 423.1, (1498)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 365.6, (773), 422.3, (893)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 365.3, (592), 396.8, (643)

Flintshire, Wales, 364.7, (572), 303.5, (476)

St Albans, Eastern England, 363.0, (542), 304.7, (455)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 362.1, (711), 359.0, (705)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 362.0, (648), 351.4, (629)

Mendip, South-west England, 361.2, (420), 321.6, (374)

Fenland, Eastern England, 360.5, (368), 437.9, (447)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 359.7, (469), 366.6, (478)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 358.9, (558), 305.6, (475)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 356.8, (357), 340.8, (341)

North Devon, South-west England, 356.5, (350), 389.1, (382)

North Somerset, South-west England, 356.3, (768), 344.2, (742)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 355.9, (376), 333.2, (352)

Rugby, West Midlands, 355.2, (393), 423.9, (469)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 354.3, (612), 308.0, (532)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 354.2, (406), 376.9, (432)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 354.2, (81), 126.8, (29)

Trafford, North-west England, 353.1, (839), 333.8, (793)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 353.1, (384), 332.9, (362)

Gateshead, North-east England, 353.1, (713), 339.7, (686)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 352.3, (419), 278.3, (331)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 352.0, (500), 395.7, (562)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 351.3, (1011), 395.7, (1139)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 350.1, (305), 273.2, (238)

Gravesham, South-east England, 349.9, (374), 268.5, (287)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 349.8, (474), 345.3, (468)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 349.8, (1763), 329.1, (1659)

Eden, North-west England, 349.7, (188), 279.0, (150)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 346.1, (379), 319.6, (350)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 345.3, (308), 294.8, (263)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 345.0, (496), 303.9, (437)

Havant, South-east England, 344.3, (435), 398.1, (503)

Exeter, South-west England, 344.3, (459), 394.5, (526)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 344.0, (416), 331.6, (401)

Salford, North-west England, 343.7, (903), 351.4, (923)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 343.0, (2021), 315.2, (1857)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 342.6, (546), 365.8, (583)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 342.1, (490), 351.9, (504)

Solihull, West Midlands, 340.7, (741), 352.2, (766)

Test Valley, South-east England, 340.5, (433), 278.4, (354)

Dudley, West Midlands, 340.3, (1097), 341.5, (1101)

Rutland, East Midlands, 338.5, (137), 311.3, (126)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 336.0, (408), 336.0, (408)

Wirral, North-west England, 335.8, (1089), 299.4, (971)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 335.7, (510), 312.7, (475)

Torfaen, Wales, 335.3, (318), 344.8, (327)

Warrington, North-west England, 334.8, (701), 299.0, (626)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 333.8, (475), 354.2, (504)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 333.4, (267), 324.7, (260)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 333.3, (518), 369.3, (574)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 332.6, (386), 345.6, (401)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 332.2, (1466), 312.7, (1380)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 330.7, (347), 255.4, (268)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 330.2, (410), 272.2, (338)

Carlisle, North-west England, 329.9, (358), 272.8, (296)

Gloucester, South-west England, 328.4, (426), 296.0, (384)

Watford, Eastern England, 327.0, (316), 279.4, (270)

Cotswold, South-west England, 326.8, (295), 263.7, (238)

South Ribble, North-west England, 326.8, (363), 298.9, (332)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 326.5, (1786), 286.8, (1569)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 326.4, (1074), 335.8, (1105)

Copeland, North-west England, 326.3, (222), 367.4, (250)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 326.0, (1099), 361.0, (1217)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 325.6, (306), 241.6, (227)

Pendle, North-west England, 324.5, (299), 283.2, (261)

Stafford, West Midlands, 324.2, (447), 316.3, (436)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 323.0, (363), 368.4, (414)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 321.4, (321), 273.3, (273)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 320.3, (336), 243.1, (255)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 319.6, (317), 329.6, (327)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 319.2, (393), 389.0, (479)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 318.2, (177), 330.8, (184)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 317.7, (355), 293.5, (328)

Hart, South-east England, 317.6, (310), 288.9, (282)

Lancaster, North-west England, 317.3, (470), 318.0, (471)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 316.7, (279), 307.6, (271)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 316.3, (472), 282.8, (422)

Dorset, South-west England, 314.4, (1194), 295.4, (1122)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 314.2, (300), 248.2, (237)

Bury, North-west England, 314.1, (599), 295.7, (564)

Wrexham, Wales, 313.1, (426), 346.2, (471)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 312.9, (330), 268.3, (283)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 312.5, (431), 287.1, (396)

Wigan, North-west England, 312.1, (1032), 280.9, (929)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 312.0, (402), 277.1, (357)

St Helens, North-west England, 312.0, (565), 329.7, (597)

West Devon, South-west England, 311.7, (175), 429.3, (241)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 311.7, (386), 309.3, (383)

Northumberland, North-east England, 310.7, (1006), 307.0, (994)

Winchester, South-east England, 310.5, (391), 264.4, (333)

Coventry, West Midlands, 310.2, (1177), 333.2, (1264)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 309.5, (418), 471.7, (637)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 309.4, (413), 283.2, (378)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 309.1, (548), 249.3, (442)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 308.9, (598), 298.0, (577)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 307.3, (1000), 337.1, (1097)

Preston, North-west England, 306.6, (442), 295.5, (426)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 305.9, (379), 276.9, (343)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 305.5, (1656), 304.5, (1651)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 305.4, (419), 260.2, (357)

Norwich, Eastern England, 305.3, (434), 295.4, (420)

Broadland, Eastern England, 304.7, (402), 243.3, (321)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 304.6, (280), 251.3, (231)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 304.4, (360), 389.8, (461)

Warwick, West Midlands, 304.3, (441), 263.6, (382)

Northampton, East Midlands, 303.6, (681), 307.2, (689)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 303.0, (286), 259.6, (245)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 302.6, (890), 289.4, (851)

Daventry, East Midlands, 302.5, (263), 311.7, (271)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 302.2, (292), 281.5, (272)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 302.0, (486), 272.2, (438)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 301.8, (287), 286.0, (272)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 300.0, (172), 347.1, (199)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 299.6, (874), 313.3, (914)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 299.5, (243), 240.3, (195)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 299.5, (397), 252.7, (335)

Redditch, West Midlands, 299.2, (256), 300.3, (257)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 298.3, (338), 226.8, (257)

Ealing, London, 297.6, (1013), 294.1, (1001)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 297.1, (307), 331.0, (342)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 295.8, (450), 260.3, (396)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 295.7, (519), 239.3, (420)

Oldham, North-west England, 295.4, (702), 291.2, (692)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 295.3, (798), 285.3, (771)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 294.2, (280), 262.7, (250)

Torridge, South-west England, 294.0, (202), 422.0, (290)

Slough, South-east England, 293.5, (439), 299.5, (448)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 293.2, (1164), 319.4, (1268)

Hillingdon, London, 292.9, (905), 290.3, (897)

Crawley, South-east England, 292.5, (329), 325.4, (366)

South Holland, East Midlands, 292.1, (280), 271.2, (260)

Oxford, South-east England, 291.6, (442), 309.4, (469)

Manchester, North-west England, 290.1, (1612), 301.0, (1673)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 288.6, (438), 248.4, (377)

Southampton, South-east England, 287.9, (728), 313.2, (792)

Wealden, South-east England, 286.4, (466), 255.6, (416)

Harrow, London, 285.7, (721), 260.4, (657)

Burnley, North-west England, 285.4, (255), 287.7, (257)

Thanet, South-east England, 284.9, (403), 392.3, (555)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 284.7, (506), 234.0, (416)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 284.2, (345), 188.7, (229)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 282.8, (272), 335.8, (323)

Dartford, South-east England, 282.3, (322), 237.6, (271)

Harlow, Eastern England, 281.9, (246), 276.1, (241)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 281.8, (333), 325.0, (384)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 281.8, (288), 320.9, (328)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 281.6, (3212), 299.1, (3411)

Tandridge, South-east England, 281.2, (249), 245.1, (217)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 281.0, (372), 255.3, (338)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 280.3, (860), 281.6, (864)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 280.1, (503), 232.8, (418)

Rossendale, North-west England, 280.0, (200), 211.4, (151)

Runnymede, South-east England, 277.9, (251), 240.2, (217)

Maidstone, South-east England, 277.8, (481), 255.9, (443)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 277.7, (367), 248.2, (328)

Ashford, South-east England, 277.1, (363), 272.5, (357)

Hounslow, London, 276.0, (750), 295.1, (802)

Croydon, London, 274.3, (1066), 293.4, (1140)

Bromley, London, 273.8, (911), 242.5, (807)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 273.6, (372), 262.5, (357)

Woking, South-east England, 270.0, (270), 244.0, (244)

Colchester, Eastern England, 269.8, (532), 259.1, (511)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 269.6, (236), 217.0, (190)

Chorley, North-west England, 269.2, (320), 261.6, (311)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 268.4, (406), 329.3, (498)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 268.2, (566), 264.4, (558)

Horsham, South-east England, 268.1, (390), 231.0, (336)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 268.0, (207), 231.7, (179)

Rochdale, North-west England, 267.8, (599), 277.2, (620)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 267.5, (489), 205.7, (376)

Rother, South-east England, 266.8, (258), 291.6, (282)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 266.7, (216), 214.8, (174)

Chichester, South-east England, 266.6, (324), 308.6, (375)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 264.3, (142), 258.7, (139)

Havering, London, 264.0, (688), 262.8, (685)

New Forest, South-east England, 263.3, (473), 205.4, (369)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 262.4, (190), 290.0, (210)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 261.6, (655), 228.9, (573)

Worcester, West Midlands, 261.3, (262), 262.3, (263)

Sutton, London, 260.9, (542), 312.0, (648)

Waverley, South-east England, 260.8, (330), 287.6, (364)

Maldon, Eastern England, 259.9, (170), 203.4, (133)

Bedford, Eastern England, 259.9, (454), 333.7, (583)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 259.4, (514), 269.5, (534)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 259.1, (324), 256.7, (321)

Lambeth, London, 258.8, (833), 264.4, (851)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 258.6, (370), 215.3, (308)

Tendring, Eastern England, 258.6, (381), 204.3, (301)

Bexley, London, 257.9, (643), 231.4, (577)

Lewes, South-east England, 257.9, (267), 243.4, (252)

Basildon, Eastern England, 256.5, (481), 227.7, (427)

Breckland, Eastern England, 256.3, (362), 278.2, (393)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 255.5, (237), 240.4, (223)

Arun, South-east England, 255.1, (411), 264.4, (426)

Guildford, South-east England, 254.1, (382), 267.4, (402)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 254.0, (229), 262.8, (237)

Bolton, North-west England, 252.2, (727), 246.3, (710)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 251.8, (451), 240.6, (431)

Dover, South-east England, 251.4, (298), 242.2, (287)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 251.3, (377), 267.3, (401)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 251.2, (461), 289.3, (531)

Brent, London, 247.7, (812), 261.8, (858)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 246.9, (241), 274.6, (268)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 244.3, (523), 234.0, (501)

Waltham Forest, London, 243.7, (675), 237.2, (657)

Redbridge, London, 243.4, (744), 228.0, (697)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 241.8, (150), 312.8, (194)

Medway, South-east England, 241.8, (675), 213.2, (595)

Wandsworth, London, 240.8, (794), 252.6, (833)

Rochford, Eastern England, 239.7, (210), 197.4, (173)

Merton, London, 236.4, (488), 258.2, (533)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 235.4, (187), 212.7, (169)

Southwark, London, 235.0, (752), 226.6, (725)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 234.2, (307), 214.4, (281)

Barnet, London, 233.3, (931), 218.3, (871)

Braintree, Eastern England, 233.2, (357), 207.7, (318)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 232.7, (244), 233.7, (245)

Moray, Scotland, 228.8, (219), 182.8, (175)

Boston, East Midlands, 228.7, (162), 228.7, (162)

Hackney and City of London, London, 227.8, (665), 218.6, (638)

Worthing, South-east England, 224.9, (249), 244.7, (271)

Swale, South-east England, 221.8, (335), 235.1, (355)

Tower Hamlets, London, 220.5, (732), 208.5, (692)

Lewisham, London, 218.8, (668), 239.1, (730)

Greenwich, London, 218.3, (631), 218.3, (631)

Enfield, London, 212.2, (708), 209.2, (698)

Haringey, London, 211.0, (562), 218.9, (583)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 211.0, (191), 196.6, (178)

Newham, London, 208.0, (739), 224.1, (796)

Adur, South-east England, 207.2, (133), 224.3, (144)

Canterbury, South-east England, 203.9, (340), 195.5, (326)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 199.5, (313), 206.5, (324)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 197.8, (208), 174.0, (183)

Camden, London, 193.5, (541), 181.4, (507)

Babergh, Eastern England, 188.7, (175), 186.6, (173)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 188.7, (50), 200.0, (53)

Westminster, London, 183.4, (495), 185.7, (501)

Islington, London, 181.8, (451), 216.4, (537)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 80.4, (18), 44.6, (10)