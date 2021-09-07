In Pictures: Soaring temperatures as summer draws to a close

The UK is enjoying a warm start to September as pupils head back to school and the Met Office said some areas were close to recording an official heatwave.

Hathersage swimming pool in the Hope Valley, Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA)

A woman soaks up the sun on the South Bank, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

People jump into the sea at Brighton beach in East Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)

The mercury reached 30.7C at Gogerddan, in Dyfed, Wales, on Tuesday, the highest temperature since the 31.2 C recorded at the same location on July 22. The Met Office said it was only the seventh time temperatures have exceeded 30C in September in the last 50 years.

People enjoy the hot weather at Hathersage swimming pool in the Hope Valley, Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA)

People flocked to Brighton beach (Steve Parsons/PA)

A man soaks up the sun within sight of St Paul’s Cathedral on the South Bank, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Cooling off in the river Wey in Tilford, Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The warmest UK September day on record was on September 2 1906 when 35.6C was recorded at Bawtry, South Yorkshire.

A man walks among giant bubbles from a street performer on the South Bank, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Walkers take in the view of Keswick in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Beachgoers at Southend, Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The sun rises over the National Trust’s Powis Castle and Gardens near Welshpool (Peter Byrne/PA)