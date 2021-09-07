Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

British astronaut Tim Peake honoured as comic book character

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 12:09 am
(Ken Copsey)
(Ken Copsey)

A British astronaut has been turned into a comic book superhero to encourage children to take an interest in science.

Tim Peake, who became the first British astronaut to walk in space, has been rebranded as Orbital in the new comic book called the STEM Squad, which highlights the work of prominent people working in science, technology, engineering and maths.

He said: “I’m so excited to have been invited to join the STEM Squad; I’ve always loved superheroes but never imagined I could get to become one someday, let alone Orbital, helping to defeat elemental climate change monsters.”

Mr Peake gained a substantial public profile when he flew to the International Space Station in 2015.

The 49-year-old from Chichester features in the comic book, devised by the Institution of Engineering and Technology, alongside coding entrepreneur June Angelides, engineer Shrouk El-Attar and bionics educator James Young, who is a double amputee.

“My fascination with science and engineering began when I was at school, and I feel passionately about getting more young people to share my love for STEM,” Mr Peake said.

The STEM Squad comic book
It is hoped the comic will inspire kids to take an interest in STEM (Ken Copsey)

Comic book artists Andy Lanning and Ant Williams, who have worked on comics featuring the likes of Captain America and The Hulk, have been brought in to bring the project to life.

Mr Peake said: “Future generations will face all kinds of hero-worthy challenges, from climate change to establishing human colonies on Mars.

“There really is a whole world of possibilities for them to explore and STEM will be with them every step of the way.”

The project comes after research from the IET suggested most did not realise comic book characters like Peter Parker, Tony Stark and Bruce Banner are scientists or engineers.

The IET has also launched a competition challenging children to design their own superhero gadget.

The winner will have a prototype of their gadget created and added into the comic strip.

A children’s novel by Mr Peake, called Swarm Rising, is out on September 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal