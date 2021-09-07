Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021
News / UK

‘More deaths, longer lockdowns and lower wages’ in north of England’s pandemic

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 12:13 am
Staff working at the James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, during the first year of the pandemic (Dr Matthew Jones/PA)
Northerners were more likely to die from Covid-19, spent almost six weeks longer in lockdowns and were made poorer than the rest of England during the first year of the pandemic, official figures have revealed.

Academics have analysed Government statistics to show just how much worse it affected the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber compared to the rest of England.

Public health experts said much of the blame for the increased mortality could be explained by the higher deprivation levels and worse pre-pandemic health in the North.

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 12, 2021
People in Newcastle queued to get vaccinated in January (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The report, commissioned by the Northern Health Science Alliance, found:

– People living in the North had a 17% higher mortality rate due to Covid-19 than in the rest of England, and a 14% higher overall mortality due to all causes.

– The North’s care home Covid-19 mortality was 26% higher than the rest of England.

– In the North 10% more hospital beds were occupied by Covid patients than in the rest of England.

– On average people living in the North had 41 more days of the harshest lockdown restrictions than people in the rest of the country.

– The North experienced a larger drop in mental well-being, more loneliness, and higher rates of antidepressant prescriptions.

– Wages in the North, which were lower than the rest of England before the pandemic, fell further, whereas wages increased in the rest of the country.

– The unemployment rate in the North was 19% higher than the rest of England.

Dr Luke Munford, a lecturer in health economics at Manchester University, said: “The pandemic has hit us all hard in different ways, but our report shows that people living in the North were much more likely to be hardest hit, both in terms of health and wealth.

“The fact that over half of the increased Covid-19 mortality and two-thirds of all-cause mortality was potentially preventable should be a real wake-up call.

“We need to invest in the health of people living in the North to ensure they are able to recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic.”

Coronavirus – Mon Dec 7, 2020
Professor Clare Bambra says England has gone through an “unequal pandemic”

Clare Bambra, professor of public health at Newcastle University, said: “Our report shows how regional health inequalities before Covid have resulted in an unequal pandemic, with higher rates of ill health, death and despair in the North.

“The economic impact of the lockdown is also looking likely to exacerbate the regional economic divide.

“The Government’s levelling up agenda needs to seriously address health inequalities in the North, for all generations.”

The report authors called for the Government to boost funding to Northern hospitals to allow them to catch up, including on non-Covid care.

Prof Bambra said: “The levelling up agenda needs to be centred on health, it cannot just be about trains and bridges.”

She said there was an element of good news from the North as the report, which looked at March 2020 to March 2021, showed a higher percentage of people had been vaccinated in the North than elsewhere.

