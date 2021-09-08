Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Dancer died as a result of stab wounds to chest, inquest told

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 10:29 am
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby died as a result of stab wounds (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby died as a result of stab wounds (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

A dancer killed in what police believe to be murder-suicide by her boyfriend died of stab wounds to the chest, an inquest has heard.

The body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was discovered by police at a property in Slate Drive, Kettering, shortly after 1pm on August 27 following a report of concern for her welfare.

The 22-year-old was found at the same property as Benjamin Green, 41, who died from self-inflicted stab wounds, Northamptonshire Police said.

On Wednesday, senior coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember told a brief inquest that Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s body was identified by her father.

A cause of death was also read to the court as stab wounds to the chest.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until January 13 next year.

Police said Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s death was being treated as murder and no-one else was being sought in connection with the incident.

In a statement released after her death, Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal