Dancer died as a result of stab wounds to chest, inquest told

A dancer killed in what police believe to be murder-suicide by her boyfriend died of stab wounds to the chest, an inquest has heard.

The body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was discovered by police at a property in Slate Drive, Kettering, shortly after 1pm on August 27 following a report of concern for her welfare.

The 22-year-old was found at the same property as Benjamin Green, 41, who died from self-inflicted stab wounds, Northamptonshire Police said.

On Wednesday, senior coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember told a brief inquest that Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s body was identified by her father.

A cause of death was also read to the court as stab wounds to the chest.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until January 13 next year.

Police said Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s death was being treated as murder and no-one else was being sought in connection with the incident.

In a statement released after her death, Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable.”