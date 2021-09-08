Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick ‘offered two-year extension to role’

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 8:45 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 9:39 pm
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick (Ian West/PA)
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick (Ian West/PA)

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has been offered a two-year extension to her contract months before it was due to expire, according to reports.

Dame Cressida, who became commissioner in April 2017 and was the first woman to lead London’s force since its inception in 1829, had a five-year contract that was due to end in April next year.

According to the Guardian newspaper, she is reportedly being kept on for a further two years, a decision which the paper claims has been made by Home Secretary Priti Patel in consultation with London mayor Sadiq Khan and Downing Street.

Cressida Dick and Priti Patel
Dame Cressida with Home Secretary Priti Patel during a visit to the new Counter-Terrorism Operations Centre (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The paper reported she was offered the extension as those who could replace her were not yet seen as being suitable for the job.

During her tenure as the head of Britain’s biggest police force, Dame Cressida’s leadership and the Met’s integrity has faced criticism over a number of issues.

They include officers’ handling of a vigil held in memory of Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who was murdered by former Met Police Pc Wayne Couzens in March.

In June, a damning report on the unsolved 1987 murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan accused the force of institutional corruption, sparking bullish denials from the Met leadership.

The Met has also faced ongoing accusations of racial bias in its use of stop and search and was hit with criticism over the security of Wembley stadium during the final of the Euro 2020 championships.

Sarah Everard vigil
The force was criticised over its handling of a vigil held for Sarah Everard (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dame Cressida has also had to deal with the fall out from the disastrous Operation Midland, a multimillion-pound investigation which saw detectives duped by false claims of a VIP sex abuse ring made by fantasist Carl Beech.

A Home Office spokesperson told the PA news agency: “The appointment of the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service is a formal process which will be confirmed in the proper way.”

Dame Cressida previously defended the force following the Daniel Morgan report, refusing to accept the finding of institutional corruption by an independent panel, and defended the actions of officers at the Euro 2020 final.

She has previously denied the force is institutionally racist but has admitted her force “is not free of discrimination, racism or bias”.

Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House previously apologised for failings made by the force following Operation Midland and insisted that there was no cover up. The Met is defending judicial review over the Sarah Everard case.

Mr Khan’s office declined to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]