Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – September 9

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 4:39 am
What the papers say – September 9 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Concerns over the extent of the Prime Minister’s social care reform plan feature prominently on Thursday’s front pages.

The Guardian reports Boris Johnson has been warned his “£12bn gamble” to fix social care will not go far enough to address the issues facing the sector.

Despite some Tory opposition, the PM won a “comfortable majority” in the Commons for his proposal, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Telegraph reports there are concerns over how the funding will be spent, as the NHS is hiring an “army” of executives to lead “new integrated care boards”.

Like several papers, the Daily Express runs a photo of US Open semi-finalist Emma Raducanu on its front page, while leading with a story saying British Border Force boats will be given powers to “steer migrant dinghies back to France”.

The Independent reports the Government dropped plans to include Australia in climate targets while negotiating a trade deal.

The i says the NHS is aiming to deliver 35 million booster jabs by the end of December.

And the Daily Mail carries an open letter from a panel of victims of police corruption who are calling for the resignation of Met commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.

Meanwhile, the Duke of York is “utterly convinced” he will be able to return to royal duties and that the sexual assault claims against him will “blow over”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Metro leads with a “gaffe” from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson after he mistook England footballer Marcus Rashford for rugby union player Maro Itoje.

And the Daily Star says there is confusion over whether Geronimo the alpaca, who was put down for testing positive to tuberculosis, ever had the disease.

