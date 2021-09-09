Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Anti-vax posters with razor blades found at rail and Tube stations – RMT

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 9:32 am
The RMT said the posters had been put up on rail and Tube stations in London (PA)
Anti-vaccine posters have been found with razor blades which would injure anyone trying to remove them, a union has revealed.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said the posters had been put up on rail and Tube stations in London.

The union called for action against those responsible for the posters, which bear the message: Masks Don’t Work, and have a razor blade attached on the rear.

The RMT has formally raised the issue with Transport for London and said warning bulletins highlighting the danger of injury have now been issued to staff.

Poster warning
(RMT)

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Any anti-vax conspiracy theorist resorting to this disgusting practice of lacing their propaganda with razor blades needs to know that they will face criminal prosecution and the highest possible sentences.

“As far as RMT is concerned they should be locked up for a long time. We would expect the police and the courts to take the hardest possible line.”

Transport for London (TfL) said it was not aware of any incidents of this nature involving razor blades taking place on its network.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We act urgently to remove unauthorised materials from our network, such as posters, including those relating to the pandemic.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is paramount and we have issued guidance to our staff on how to remove them safely after reports of instances outside of our network of razor blades being attached to the back of such materials. None have been detected on our network and there have been very few instances of unauthorised adverts and materials relating to the pandemic.”

