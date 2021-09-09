Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Petrol station staff hide in safe room after knifeman storms shop

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 9:57 am Updated: September 9, 2021, 10:49 am
Armed police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Staff at a petrol station in Bristol have been forced to hide in a safe room after it was stormed by a man armed with a knife.

One person has been taken to hospital after leaving the petrol station in Hengrove Way, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Armed police and a negotiator have been called to the scene.

Armed police detain a man (centre) at the scene
The force said: “Police are at the scene of an incident which has led to the closure of Hengrove Way, Bristol, today, Thursday 9 September.

“A man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station.

“Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers.

Bristol incident
“One person has left the scene and gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening.

“Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“Members of the public are urged to avoid the area.”

Officers were called at 7.36am on Thursday and were at the scene by 7.41am, police added.

