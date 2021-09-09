Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arrest made after petrol station staff hide from knifeman

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 10:59 am Updated: September 9, 2021, 12:59 pm
Armed police detain a man (centre) at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
A man has been arrested after staff at a petrol station were forced to hide from a knifeman in a safe room.

Armed officers and a negotiator were called to the scene in Hengrove Way, Bristol, shortly after 7.30am on Thursday.

Police previously said one person had been taken to hospital after leaving the petrol station.

Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Staff in the safe room were said to be uninjured and in contact with officers, while members of the public were urged to avoid the area.

A later statement from Avon and Somerset Police said: “We have detained a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station on Hengrove Way this morning.

Armed police at the scene in Hengrove Way, Bristol
“Investigations at the scene continue.”

There was a large police presence at the scene.

Around half a dozen loud noises – sounding like fireworks – could be heard before a man was led away in handcuffs by police.

