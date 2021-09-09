Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Officers reunited with baby they delivered in the street

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 11:27 am Updated: September 9, 2021, 12:14 pm
The family and the police officers who delivered the child have been reunited (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The family and the police officers who delivered the child have been reunited (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The mother of a baby boy delivered by police officers on the street has said she feels “incredibly lucky” they happened to be patrolling nearby.

Emergency response officers Pcs Mia Kerr, Tom Palmer, Kirsty Roberts and Ali Miah have now been reunited with the family after they rushed to help with the birth, the Metropolitan Police said.

Pc Kerr and Pc Palmer were on patrol in Southwark, south London, on August 20 when they frantically waved down by father-to-be Marco De Carli asking for help as his partner was going into labour nearby.

Pc Kerr informed the control room and went with her colleague to help the mother Martina Janes before Pc Roberts and Pc Miah arrived to assist.

Ms Janes, 36, said: “It was at the same time the scariest and most wonderful experience we ever had.

“The right lovely people happened to be there and we feel incredibly lucky.

“Their kindness made us so comfortable that I couldn’t feel any fear and we honestly have no words to thank them enough.

“Our family will remember them for the rest of our life.”

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) gave instructions to Pc Roberts on how to deliver the baby Davide through the phone but the birth was complicated by the umbilical cord being wrapped around the child’s neck.

Pc Roberts managed to unwrap the cord and deliver the baby safely, as Pc Kerr comforted the mother, and Pc Palmer and Pc Miah gathered makeshift items to assist the delivery.

Other officers held up blankets to protect the mother’s privacy.

After the baby was born, Pc Kerr tied the cord with the elastic tie on a medical face mask, and then the boy was wrapped up in a blanket and bandages from police first aid kits while they waited for paramedics to arrive shortly afterwards.

Pc Kerr said that while the experience was “overwhelming”, she knew the team needed to act swiftly.

She said: “This was an overwhelming and incredible experience, being able to help such a beautiful family in their time of need.

“It was not what I expected when I started my shift that day, but I knew we needed to act quickly for the safety of both mother and baby.”

Pc Roberts added: “This was an unbelievable experience.

“The team leapt into action without hesitation when they realised what was going on.

“We’re used to dealing with emergencies and the unexpected, but this did take us a little by surprise.

“It’s been so lovely to see how the family have been getting on.

“It was a privilege to deliver their baby and it’s something I will never forget.”

All officers involved hope to keep in contact with the family.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]