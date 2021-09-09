Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Man arrested after petrol station staff forced to hide in safe room

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 1:16 pm
Armed police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way, Bristol, where a man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station. Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers. Picture date: Thursday September 9, 2021.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after staff at a petrol station were forced to hide from a knifeman in a safe room.

Armed officers and a negotiator were called to the Esso petrol station in Hengrove Way, Bristol, shortly after 7.30am on Thursday.

Police were on the scene within five minutes and after two hours of negotiations, a man in his 50s was arrested.

“People in the area may have heard a number of bangs which came from police distraction devices being deployed and a baton round that was discharged,” a spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said.

A man is led away after being arrested by police (Ben Birchall/PA)
“These were minimal force options and presented the least risk to the public, the suspect and officers in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion.

“A man in his 50s is currently at a police custody unit having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and will be assessed by health professionals.”

Armed police were called to the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)
Members of staff at the forecourt, which had a Morrisons Daily shop inside, were uninjured after remaining in a safe room and in contact with police throughout.

A man in his 20s was being treated for non-life threatening knife wounds after leaving the scene and taking himself to hospital.

