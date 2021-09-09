Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Lampposts and bus shelters set to help boost 5G rollout

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 2:07 pm
The plans could see lampposts and other roadside infrastructure used to boost coverage (Steven Paston/PA)
Ways to make better use of lampposts and bus shelters for hosting 5G antennas are being explored to boost the next-generation rollout.

The Government has launched a £4 million competition to find ideas that could make it easier for network providers to attach their 5G radio kit on to publicly-owned buildings and curbside infrastructure, such as CCTV poles and traffic signals.

At present, obtaining the information firms need to find suitable structures is complicated but it is hoped a new system could allow local councils to easily share potential spots that can be taken advantage of by mobile companies.

“Mobile networks are critical to the UK’s economic recovery yet deploying infrastructure on public assets has often proved difficult,” said Hamish MacLeod, director of the Mobile UK industry body.

“We welcome this competition aimed at breaking down these barriers and accelerating investment in 5G by piloting new digital platforms that bring together public bodies and mobile operators to make public-owned infrastructure more easily accessible.”

It comes amid a range of efforts to improve connectivity being considered, including allowing broadband providers access to more than a million kilometres of underground utility ducts running along electricity, gas and sewer networks.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said the move not only has the potential to accelerate the rollout of 5G but also reduce the need to build new masts.

“We are investing millions to help local councils and mobile companies work together more effectively to bring people the incredible benefits of faster connectivity as we level up the UK,” he said.

