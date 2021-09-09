Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Escaped cow halts motorway traffic

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 2:18 pm
A cow holds up traffic on the M25 (Highways England/PA)
A cow has caused disruption on the M25 after escaping from a nearby field.

Surrey Police received several calls from members of the public at around 8.35am on Thursday, reporting that a cow had broken through a fence and wandered on to the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions 6 and 5 near Godstone.

The motorway was blocked while traffic officers and the farmer worked to move the cow, reportedly called Daisy, back to her field.

The carriageways were reopened at 9.23am but residual delays of about 30 minutes were reported.

A traffic data journalist for Inrix who saw the incident on highway cameras while at work said: “A cow jumped a fence and got on to the road just after 9am and about 10 police in total were at the scene.

“The police held traffic for about 20 minutes to try to catch it.”

