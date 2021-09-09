Number of Covid-19 hospital patients in UK climbs above 8,000

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital in the UK has risen above 8,000 to reach the highest level for nearly six months.

A total of 8,085 patients were in hospital on September 8, according to the latest Government figures.

This is up 6% from the previous week, and is the highest since March 10.

The figures are still well below those recorded at the peak of the second wave of coronavirus, however.

Some 39,254 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital on January 18 – the highest at any point since the pandemic began.

Hospital numbers have been rising slowly but steadily since the third wave of the virus began in May.

In Scotland, 928 patients with Covid-19 are currently in hospital – the highest since late February.

In Wales patient numbers stand at 428 – the highest since mid-March.

By contrast, Northern Ireland is currently recording 472 patients, down slightly from a recent peak of 488.

In England the number is 6,254, up 1% week-on-week but just below the 6,375 recorded on September 6.