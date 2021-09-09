Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Sports stars to benefit from ‘fast-track’ visa process

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 12:05 am
Sports stars will find it easier to come to live in the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sports stars will find it easier to come to live in the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sports stars will be able to get “fast track” visas to live and work in the UK under new immigration rules, the Government has said.

The Home Office has announced a simplified visa process for professional athletes as part of reforms intended to attract the “best and brightest” from around the world.

From Friday, the International Sportsperson visa route is to open allowing athletes to more easily take up positions in the country.

New immigration measures also include the extension of the Global Talent Visa scheme that was rolled out in May this year, providing a streamlined route for the winners of prestigious awards such as the Oscars, Grammys and those awarded a Nobel Prize.

BAFTA Film Awards 2013 – Preparations – London
Bafta winners can use the fast-track route (Jonathan Brady/PA)

More prizes have been added to the Global Talent Visa, including best supporting actor and actress across the Academy Awards, Baftas and Golden Globes.

Recipients of Booker Prize and Wolf Prize awards and a host of other honours will also be able to take advantage of an expedited application process.

Previously, the visa application process meant such people had to receive an endorsement from one of six bodies.

The new system allows people who hold a qualifying prize to make a single visa application.

Since launching, the Government said it has been working with endorsing bodies to expand the list, which will be kept under review.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “We want to attract the world’s greatest minds at the crowning point of their careers, so the UK remains number one on the global leader board in sports, the arts, science, film and technology sectors.

“Through our points-based system we focus on talent and skills, not where someone comes from, and the immigration changes make it much easier for the brightest and best to live and work in the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal