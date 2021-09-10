What the papers say – September 10

The papers are led by the nation gearing up for the rollout of the Covid booster vaccine programme.

The Times reports booster jabs are expected to be approved early next week after data revealed they provided a “several-fold increase” in antibodies against Covid-19.

THE TIMES: Huge rise in protection from Covid booster jabs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3K8Ut3zpcB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 9, 2021

The Daily Telegraph carries an interview with Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the leading figures in the development of the Oxford AstraZeneca jab, who says a mass rollout of booster jabs may not be needed as immunity is “lasting well” for most people.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Oxford jab professor: We don’t need mass boosters'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/LQiZeQkPB6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 9, 2021

Meanwhile, The Independent says French officials have warned the Government’s plans to turn around migrant boats attempting to cross the English Channel will lead to “tragedy”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: France warns UK migrant plan will lead to tragedy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TYIiekvplU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 9, 2021

The Guardian reports new research has revealed scrapping the universal credit boost will “hit the sickest areas of the UK the hardest”.

Guardian front page, 10 September 2021: Revealed – ending benefits uplift will hit sickest areas the hardest pic.twitter.com/GVPVlXOmYK — Guardian news (@guardiannews) September 9, 2021

Metro leads with rising tensions on public transport, as commuters and staff clash over Covid rules.

A senior coroner has warned a lack of face-to-face GP appointments is “contributing to deaths”, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak has spoken of his “immense pride” over how the economy has rebounded amid the pandemic.

The Daily Mirror leads with Rio Ferdinand speaking of the devastation racist online abuse has caused his family.

And the Financial Times says the European Central Bank has expressed confidence in the eurozone’s economic recovery.