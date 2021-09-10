Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Around half of parents worried about their child returning to school – ONS

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 10:55 am
Around half of adults are worried about their child going back to school or college after the summer holidays, figures suggest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Around half of adults are worried about their child going back to school or college after the summer holidays, figures suggest.

Some 48% of adults with dependent children said they were very or somewhat worried about their child returning to education settings, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Almost a quarter (23%) said they were somewhat unworried or not worried at all.

The main reasons for those worried was fear about their child catching coronavirus (58%), spreading coronavirus (31%) and concern about their mental health and wellbeing due to changes in the school or college setting (30%).

A quarter were worried about how prepared their school or college will be for keeping pupils safe, while 15% were worried about sending them back before the vaccine rollout has finished.

The ONS analysed responses from 3,387 people, including 470 responses from adults with dependent children, between August 25 and September 5.

