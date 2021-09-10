Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
News / UK

Neighbour recalls watching tennis star Emma Raducanu practising in the street

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 11:41 am
Emma Raducanu has reached the final of the US Open (Zuma/PA)
A neighbour of Emma Raducanu’s family spoke of her pride at the teenager’s rise to stardom as she recalled watching her practising in the street during the pandemic.

Christine Whatling, 81, who lives in the same road as the family in Bromley, south-east London, said she believes the 18-year-old “will go far”.

“We’ve seen her playing tennis out there (in the street), especially during Covid, but we were a bit worried because the way she was whacking the ball… we were thinking ‘Somebody’s windows are going to go in a minute!’ or that it’s going to hit somebody’s car,” she told the PA news agency.

“Obviously since all this has happened we’re quite proud of her, really proud of her.

“I think she will go far, to be honest. I have actually watched her and she’s good, really good.

“We’re really excited because it’s the first time we’ve had somebody like that from here.”

The Duchess of Cambridge was also among those to congratulate Raducanu, who made history by becoming the first qualifier to reach a grand slam final.

Kate, a keen tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, wished the teenager “the best of luck” ahead of her bid to win the US Open on Saturday.

Her message, sent through the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter account, said: “What an incredible achievement at this year’s #USOpen @EmmaRaducanu!”

Including a fingers-crossed emoji, it continued: “We will all be rooting for you tomorrow”, adding: “Wishing you the best of luck!”

The tweet was signed off “C”, the initial of the duchess’s full name, Catherine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also joined in the praise of the young tennis player on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Well done @EmmaRaducanu for a brilliant win at the #USOpen. The whole country will be cheering you on in the final.”

