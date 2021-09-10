Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man seriously ill following petrol station stabbing

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 2:40 pm
Armed police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way, Bristol (PA)
A man remains seriously ill in hospital after being stabbed inside a petrol station forecourt shop.

Staff were forced to flee and hide inside a safe room during the incident at the Esso petrol station in Hengrove Way, Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim, who was in his 20s, was hurt during an apparently motiveless attack on Thursday morning.

He managed to flee the shop and was driven from the scene by a friend who was waiting on the forecourt. He was attended by the ambulance service in a nearby street and taken to hospital.

Armed police were called to the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)
Armed officers were at the scene within five minutes of the alarm being raised and after two hours of negotiations, a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police used distraction devices and a baton round during the arrest and the man remains in custody.

Members of staff at the forecourt, which had a Morrisons Daily shop inside, were uninjured after remaining in a safe room and were in contact with police throughout.

A force spokeswoman added: “Detectives say there were a number of people in the shop and on the forecourt at the time and urge anyone who has not yet spoken to them to get in touch, especially if they have any dashcam footage of the incident.”

