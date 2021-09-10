Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Ex-Pc jailed for on-duty assaults on members of the public

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 4:13 pm
Declan Jones (Steve Parsons/PA)
Declan Jones (Steve Parsons/PA)

A former police officer has been jailed for six months for assaulting two members of the public on consecutive days during the first Covid lockdown – including an attack on a 15-year-old boy.

Ex-West Midlands Police Pc Declan Jones was caught on camera as he committed both offences while on duty in Birmingham, starting with an assault on a man who was kneed, punched and pepper-sprayed in Aston on April 20 last year.

The 30-year-old officer’s actions led his chief constable to issue an apology to both victims amid what the senior officer described as concerns by the black community about police use of force.

Declan Jones court case
A West Midlands Police custody image of ex-Pc Declan Jones, who was sentenced on Friday (West Midlands Police/PA)

A trial held last summer was told Jones had also kicked and punched a 15-year-old he wrongly accused of possessing drugs in the Newtown area on April 21.

Passing sentence at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, District Judge Shamim Qureshi said: “What we have here in this case is not simply an isolated incident.

“It was a difficult situation for the whole country, the first lockdown that this country has ever seen. The streets were pretty well deserted… there were not many people around to witness what was going on.

“I would be failing in my public duty to suspend your sentence.”

Judge Qureshi said the younger of the victims was only “15 at the time – a lifetime ahead and he is never going to trust a police officer again”.

The older complainant had accepted in their victim impact statement there were “good and bad officers”, the judge said, but added “it doesn’t take much for something to affect the reputation of all good officers”.

The judge, who ordered Jones to pay a total of £1,000 in compensation to the victims and £3,500 in prosecution costs, said the police body-worn video had shown Jones speaking to his 15-year-old victim in the back of a police car after the assault.

“He starts crying, he’s a 15-year-old – you’ve just beaten him up twice and the way you talk to him, the sarcastic comments you made to him,” said Judge Qureshi.

“That was your behaviour at the time. It shows how you looked down on him.”

He added: “He was simply a child and nothing more.”

During mitigation for Jones, the mother of the teenage victim left court after shouting: “He made my son come to court (to give evidence) as a child. Lock him up.”

Jones was convicted of two counts of assault in August but was cleared of assaulting a third complainant who was punched in the face on April 23, when the officer was heard to say he did not believe in the virus.

The judge said the third incident had seen the officer use “proportionate” force as colleagues struggled to detain a man wearing a stab-proof vest in Handsworth.

Declan Jones court case
Birmingham-based Pc Declan Jones, left, arriving at Coventry Magistrates’ Court for a previous hearing (Steve Parsons/PA)

CCTV footage of the attack on the 15-year-old was played to a previous court hearing by prosecutors, who alleged Jones was annoyed the youth had “broken free” and was running off.

Jones, who was sacked earlier this week, told the court it was his “honest belief” the teenager had made a downward movement with one of his hands, causing him to fear for his safety.

But Judge Qureshi ruled that totally unnecessary force had been used against the 15-year-old after he “stood in a surrender pose”.

The judge previously described videos of the incidents, in which officers were shown not wearing masks, as “disastrous” for police-public relations and “embarrassing” to watch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]