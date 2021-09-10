Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
University apologises for examiner’s comments about student’s ‘short skirt’

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 4:36 pm
(PA)
A university has apologised to a medical student who was told her skirt was too short during a roleplay examination.

Newcastle University has said the medical student, who posted on Twitter about her experience as @thegradmedic, should not have received a “yellow card” warning from her examiner.

The university said the comment about the dress was made by a roleplay patient as part of the mock examination, and was passed back to the student as feedback.

The issue emerged in June when a friend of the student posted a photo of her in a black dress that goes below the knee.

He wrote: “A friend did their OSCE’s with me recently & got yellow carded for wearing a ‘short skirt’… could someone explain to me how it’s 2021 & medical schools are still pushing sexist notions of primness upon its female student cohort, for daring to display their ankles.”

The student made a complaint to the university and said she was told “it was the most inappropriate dress they had ever seen” and that the “examiner’s word is final and the investigation is closed”.

Now, in a series of tweets, the university said: “However, we agree it should not have resulted in a yellow card from the examiner.

“This is why, when the concerns were raised with us by @thegradmedic earlier this year, they were investigated and the yellow card was rescinded.

“ We would not want any student to come away from these exams feeling remarks like this in any way reflect the values of the University and the issues will be addressed in future examination briefings.”

