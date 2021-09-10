Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Man charged in connection with petrol forecourt stabbing

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 7:12 pm
Police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way (PA)
Police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way (PA)

A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing inside a petrol station forecourt shop.

Paul Miller, 52, will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning in relation to the alleged incident at the Esso petrol station in Hengrove Way, Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim, who was in his 20s, was hurt on Thursday morning.

Armed police were called to the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)
Armed police were called to the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Members of staff at the forecourt, which had a Morrisons Daily shop inside, were uninjured after remaining in a safe room and in contact with police throughout.

A force spokeswoman added: “Paul Miller, 52, of Bristol, remains in custody pending his appearance before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday September 11.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal