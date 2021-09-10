Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Starmer: Resolve to fight terror has never been stronger

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 10:36 pm
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said the tragedy ‘is still so raw’ (Ben Birchall/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said the tragedy ‘is still so raw’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said the consequences of the 9/11 terror attacks are still “so raw” 20 years on.

The Labour leader was speaking as the world marked the 20th anniversary of the attack by al Qaida on the Twin Towers in New York.

He said Saturday was a day to remember and honour those who lost their lives.

Sir Keir said: “20 years ago today the world was in shock as we witnessed an unprecedented and despicable act of violence on US soil.

“9/11 saw the deadliest terrorist attack in history… with almost 3,000 people tragically murdered… including 67 people from the UK.

“Today we remember and honour them.

“We show support to our American friends as they mark this difficult time in their history.

“And we remember those in all corners of the world who have lost their lives to terror.

“They will always be in our hearts and our memories.

“The consequences of the 9/11 attacks are still being felt to this day. The tragedy is still so raw.

“But as we mark this anniversary I’m convinced our resolve has never been stronger.

“We will continue to fight terror and violence, by promoting our values of justice and peace.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal