Man arrested over murder of Leicester teenager

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Leicester teenager.

Abdirahim Mohamed was found suffering from stab wounds in Melbourne Street, in the city’s Spinney Hills area, on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene just before midnight to a report of a “severely injured man”.

Abdirahim died shortly after in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In a statement, his family said: “We are overwhelmed by the events of the last few days and cannot believe Abdirahim is gone.

“We’d like to be left alone at this time and ask for some privacy to grieve.”

The man arrested remains in police custody where he is being questioned by detectives.