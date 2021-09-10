News / UK Man arrested over murder of Leicester teenager By Press Association September 10, 2021, 11:21 pm Abdirahim Mohamed, 18, was killed on Wednesday night. (Leicestershire Police) A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Leicester teenager. Abdirahim Mohamed was found suffering from stab wounds in Melbourne Street, in the city’s Spinney Hills area, on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the scene just before midnight to a report of a “severely injured man”. Abdirahim died shortly after in the early hours of Thursday morning. In a statement, his family said: “We are overwhelmed by the events of the last few days and cannot believe Abdirahim is gone. “We’d like to be left alone at this time and ask for some privacy to grieve.” The man arrested remains in police custody where he is being questioned by detectives. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man seriously ill following petrol station stabbing Man arrested after petrol station staff forced to hide in safe room Reward of £20,000 offered in 2020 murder investigation Third murder charge over fatal stabbing near nightclub