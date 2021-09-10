Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Man arrested over murder of Leicester teenager

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 11:21 pm
Abdirahim Mohamed, 18, was killed on Wednesday night. (Leicestershire Police)
A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Leicester teenager.

Abdirahim Mohamed was found suffering from stab wounds in Melbourne Street, in the city’s Spinney Hills area, on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene just before midnight to a report of a “severely injured man”.

Abdirahim died shortly after in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In a statement, his family said: “We are overwhelmed by the events of the last few days and cannot believe Abdirahim is gone.

“We’d like to be left alone at this time and ask for some privacy to grieve.”

The man arrested remains in police custody where he is being questioned by detectives.

