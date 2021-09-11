Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – September 11

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 1:11 am
What the papers say – September 11 (PA)
What the papers say – September 11 (PA)

The pursuit of the Duke of York over sexual assault claims and “permanent” food shortages are among the stories splashed across the front pages on Saturday.

The Sun carries a photograph of Andrew next to the headline “One has been served”, while the Daily Mirror reports the royal has been “hit by a writ” from alleged victim Virginia Giuffre.

The legal documents were “dramatically handed over in a bizarre cat-and-mouse game with security” at the duke’s Windsor home, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the i says the Prime Minister will tell the public next week that tighter anti-Covid restrictions could be imposed this autumn if people do not behave with caution.

The Daily Telegraph reports ministers fear council tax bills will have to rise for millions of households next year to pay for social care “despite Boris Johnson’s tax raid”.

A combination of the effects of the pandemic and Brexit means food shortages in restaurants and supermarkets are “permanent”, the head of the Food and Drink Federation is quoted by The Independent as saying.

Mr Johnson wants to be in power for longer than Margaret Thatcher and has set out his pitch for the 2024 election for the first time, reports The Times.

Britain’s top family doctor warns in The Guardian that GPs are “finding it increasingly hard to guarantee safe care” due to soaring demand amid a shortage of medics.

A US judge has ordered Apple to dismantle part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run app store, which the Financial Times says has dealt a “payment blow” to the technology giant.

And – under the headline “Apocalypse cow” – the Daily Star reports bovines are being bred “to curb their colossal fart output in a bid to save life on planet Earth”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal