Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Mayo curse myth remains as Tyrone clinch All-Ireland victory

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 7:07 pm Updated: September 11, 2021, 7:57 pm
A fan with a sign at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on Mayo in the All Ireland football final (PA)
The myth of Mayo’s GAA curse remains intact after Tyrone clinched the All-Ireland title.

Red and white flags were raised proudly in Dublin following a tight clash with Mayo at Croke Park on Saturday,

Tyrone fans arrive at Croke Park (Damien Storan/PA)

Mayo has not won the senior football title since 1951, with some blaming an alleged curse placed on the team after allegedly not showing respect towards a funeral on their homecoming journey following that victory.

The story goes that the side would not win again under the curse until all the members of that team had died.

The 70 years of pain continued as Mayo lost to Tyrone 2-14 to 0-15.

There was elation among the Tyrone fans as their side lifted the Sam Maguire cup for the first time since 2008.

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was among those who took to Twitter to express their delight.

“Absolutely over the moon. Sam is coming back to Tyrone after 13 years … what a performance. You have brought so much joy to our county after a difficult year. Particularly delighted for my neighbour Padraic Hampsey, a fantastic captain,” she tweeted.

In an official statement, First Minister Paul Givan added his congratulations to Tyrone.

“The passion and determination of the team on the pitch has been mirrored by their supporters right across Northern Ireland and beyond,” he said.

Tyrone played Mayo in the All Ireland football final (Damien Storan/PA)

“Well done to the players and all those associated in their success. They deserve their celebrations this evening.

“This is a significant achievement after what has been a very difficult period for elite sports. It is great to see our local sportspeople excel, and the Tyrone team has certainly done that.”

Ms O’Neill added: “In a time of uncertainty they gave the people of Tyrone hope, positivity and a cause for optimism.

Croke Park was filled with fans (Damien Storan/PA)

“I am immensely proud of all the players, management and those who have played a part in this incredible result.

“This campaign has not been without its challenges but was fought with real determination, and brought the county together in support of the team.

“Commiserations to Mayo, it was the Red Hands’ year and I hope the start of many more to come. Tyrone abu.”

Emerging from the stadium in Dublin, Gary O’Donnell, from Galbally, Co Tyrone, said he was feeling “absolutely brilliant”, despite his wife hailing from the rival county.

There was a great atmosphere at the ground (Damien Storan/PA)

“My wife is from Mayo and she’s not answering her phone so I have to go and look for her – at least one of us will be happy going up the road,” he said.

Danny Conwell, from Dunamanagh, said the victory “feels unreal”.

Joe McNulty and Deborah Kelly hailed it as “amazing”.

“The team is amazing, we thought at the start of the year, ‘we’ll see how we go’, but from then on, every step on the way worked. Sam is coming home to Tyrone,” Mr McNulty said.

