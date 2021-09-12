Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – September 12

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 3:37 am
What the papers say – September 12 (PA)
What the papers say – September 12 (PA)

The front pages carry a range of stories focusing on a royal in trouble, pandemic developments and the latest on the late alpaca Geronimo.

The Sunday Times is one of many papers to feature a photograph of the victorious Emma Raducanu, with the masthead also claiming Charles “offered to meet murky Russian donor”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week announce the rolling back of numerous “intrusive” pandemic laws, says the Sunday Express.

The Observer reports Covid jabs for 12-15 year olds are “set to start in two weeks” under Government plans.

Hundreds of thousands of long Covid patients have been unable to access NHS clinics dedicated to treating the condition, according to The Independent.

The Sunday Telegraph covers Whitehall analysis showing the National Insurance increase “could result in the breakdown of families and deter companies from hiring new staff”.

The Sunday Mirror reports Labour has called for an investigation over lobbying after Home Secretary Priti Patel allegedly held a “secret meeting” with a billionaire.

A nine-year-old boy called Nathaniel gives a thumbs-up from his Great Ormond Street Hospital bed and expresses his thanks to fundraising readers of Sunday People after he was declared cancer-free.

And the Daily Star Sunday covers “fury” after alpaca Geronimo was “refused a funeral”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal