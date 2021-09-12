Headteacher completes 15,000ft skydive to help fund school improvements

A headteacher resorted to a skydive from 15,000ft to help raise funds for improvements to her school as there is not enough cash in the budget.

Bridget Harrison, 39, said she briefly passed out during Saturday’s jump and had been nervous beforehand, but was determined to raise funds to fix problems at Rackham C of E Primary School in Witchford, Cambridgeshire.

She has raised more than £2,300 so far, exceeding her initial target of £800, and described the experience as “awesome”.

She said that a lot needs to be done at her school, including fixing a window in the main hall, decorating classrooms and replacing unreliable screens.

Headteacher Bridget Harrison resorted to a 15,000ft skydive to raise funds for school improvements, as there was was not enough cash in the school budget (North London Skydiving Centre/PA)

Speaking before her skydive from the North London Skydiving Centre, near Chatteris in Cambridgeshire, she said: “I’m so nervous, I really am, but I think of the children and they’re so excited.

“I’ve had so many cards and pictures, and they’ve been working on parachutes this week doing lots of science and maths, and making their own.

“I want them to be proud and I want them to know that if you think outside the box and you’re brave, you can achieve things.”

Rackham Church of England Primary School’s headteacher Bridget Harrison. (Rackham C of E Primary School/ PA)

She said of the funds raised: “We’re not going to be able to fix everything, but that’s money that we would not have had before and it’s going to make a big difference in terms of what we can do for the children.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rackhamheadteacherskydive.