Five teenagers and a woman arrested after fatal stabbing in town centre fight

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 1:27 pm
Police were called to reports of a fight in Clacton, Essex (Peter Bynre/PA)
Three 15-year-old boys are among six people arrested over the fatal stabbing of a man during a fight, police said.

Two other teenagers, men aged 18 and 19, have been detained alongside a 20-year-old woman following the death of a 21-year-old man, who was found with a stab wound in Rosemary Road, Clacton-on-Sea in Essex shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene but later died in hospital.

The five teenagers are being questioned on suspicion of murder, while the woman is detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, Essex Police said.

Officers had been called to respond to several reports of a fight, the force tweeted in the early hours of Sunday.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Greg Wood, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “As soon as we received reports of this incident our officers were quickly at the scene and made several arrests within a matter of hours.

“I know this incident will cause concern to people living and working in Clacton town centre, but I want to reassure them that we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public and, as said, our officers acted swiftly to make arrests.

“A young man has sadly lost his life so I am sure you will understand why we have had to close several key roads in the centre of town.

“Uniformed officers, detectives, and forensics experts will remain at the scene while we continue to carry out inquiries.

“I would urge anyone within the community who witnessed or knows what happened, or has any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage, or any other information, to contact my team.”

