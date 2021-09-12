Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Duchess of Cambridge’s brother marries in south-east France

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 10:38 pm
James Middleton (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
James Middleton (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The brother of the Duchess of Cambridge has celebrated his marriage alongside friends and family at a private service in south-east France.

James Middleton tied the knot with fiancee Alize Thevenet in the rural village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, announcing the news on Instagram on Sunday.

It is not known whether William and Kate attended the ceremony.

Mr Middleton, an ambassador for UK charity Pets As Therapy and self-titled “Dog Dad”, gifted the royal couple a cocker spaniel puppy back in January of this year – following the death of their previous dog, Lupo.

Writing on Instagram, Mr Middleton said. “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas.

“Words cannot describe how happy I am.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]