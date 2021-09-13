Man denies murder of ‘flower man of Islington’

A 21-year-old man has denied fatally stabbing a well-known flower seller.

James Peppiatt, 21, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with the murder of Tony Eastlake, known to his customers in north London as the “flower man of Islington”, on May 29 this year.

The defendant is the son of the victim’s girlfriend, who died on April 1, the court previously heard.

Tony Eastlake was fatally stabbed close to his stall in north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Peppiatt, of Elmore Street in Islington, denied one count of murdering Mr Eastlake when he appeared by video link from Belmarsh Prison for the 15-minute hearing.

He will go on trial at the same court on July 18 next year, citing self-defence, the court heard.

Members of 55-year-old Mr Eastlake’s family were present in court as Peppiatt entered his plea.