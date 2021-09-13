Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charity launches campaign to tackle mental health ‘crisis’ in construction

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 12:53 pm
A bricklayer (Ian Nicholson/PA)
A new campaign is being launched to highlight a crisis in mental health among workers in the construction industry.

The Band of Builders charity is holding a series of events across the UK on October 1 to help tradespeople connect and talk in a bid to remove the taboo around mental health in the sector.

The charity is encouraging tradespeople, builders’ merchants and others to hold their own a so-called Big Brew event to encourage people to discuss mental health issues and offer support.

Band of Builders said there is a mental health crisis in the industry, with the suicide rate of UK construction workers estimated to be as high as two people every day.

Bricks (David Davies/PA)
Bricks (David Davies/PA)

It added that more than 400,000 working days were lost to mental health issues in 2018 in the construction sector.

Peter Cape, of Band of Builders, said: “It’s so important that the construction community looks out for each other, to talk about mental health or look for the telltale signs that fellow tradespeople may be struggling – and what better way to do it than over a brew.

“We are all acutely aware of the mental health crisis within construction.

“Suicide rates in the sector were already at one per day before the Covid pandemic, according to ONS figures, and it’s widely accepted that these have worsened to closer to two per day.”

