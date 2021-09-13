Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

First of the new T pylons erected

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 2:03 pm Updated: September 13, 2021, 5:16 pm
A new design of electricity pylon has been erected in Somerset (Nick Dimbleby/National Grid/PA)
The first in a new design of electricity pylon has been erected in Somerset.

Over 100 of the T pylons will be installed along a 57-kilometre (35-mile) route across the county as part of the Hinkley Point C Nuclear power station project.

The T pylons are the first new design for a pylon in the UK in nearly 100 years.

It takes five days to erect the new T pylon (National Grid/PA)
With a single pole and cross shaped arms, they are around a third shorter than traditional high-voltage pylon, standing at 35 metres high.

The new pylons will run between Bridgwater and Portbury, except for across the Mendip Hills where the connection goes underground.

The project also includes the removal of 249 electricity pylons between Bridgwater and Avonmouth.

Construction of the first 48 T-pylons began last week near East Huntspill, with each pylon taking roughly five days to build.

Construction of the remaining 68 pylons, north of Sandford will begin in 2022.

Chris Bennett, from National Grid Electricity Transmission, said: “We are always looking for innovative new ways to mitigate the impact of our infrastructure on the natural environment and projects such as T pylons are a great example.

“This new design forms part of our significant investment in the network in England and Wales, adding capacity onto the grid to deliver increasing amounts of low carbon energy and support the UK’s drive towards its net zero target.”

The traditional lattice design has been in use in the UK since 1927 and there are around 22,000 pylons stretching over more than 7,700 kilometres in England and Wales.

