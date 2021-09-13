Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Vietnamese man detained in people-smuggling crackdown

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 5:12 pm
(NCA)
(NCA)

A Vietnamese national suspected of being a high-ranking member of a people-smuggling network has been arrested in Birmingham during a National Crime Agency (NCA) raid.

The 23-year-old man was held during an operation in the Handsworth area at around 6am on Monday after attempting to exit the building out of a window onto a flat roof, the NCA said.

A large quantity of cash, estimated to be around £10,000, was recovered from the property.

The arrest is the latest phase of an investigation into the smuggling of mainly Vietnamese migrants into the UK in the backs of lorries in August and September 2020.

A suspect is lead away after the raid. Credit: National Crime Agency/PA
A suspect is lead away after the raid (National Crime Agency/PA)

The man is now being questioned on suspicion of assisting illegal immigration to the UK and money laundering offences.

NCA branch operations manager Paul Boniface said: “We are determined to disrupt and dismantle people smuggling networks wherever they are operating.

“These groups treat people as a commodity to be profited from and are quite happy to put lives at risk in dangerous journeys in the back of trucks or in small boats.

“Protecting life and preventing exploitation are our priorities, and this investigation continues.”

