Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Man dies after crane tips while moving heavy load

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 7:02 pm
Emergency services at the scene where the crane tipped (Ben Birchall/PA)
Emergency services at the scene where the crane tipped (Ben Birchall/PA)

A man has died after a crane tipped while moving a heavy load.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to a residential address on Springleaze in the Mangotsfield area of Bristol on Monday morning.

The man, aged in his 70s, was seriously injured by the heavy load, reported to be a hot tub.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 9.26am today to assist the ambulance service at a residential address in Mangotsfield after a man was seriously injured when a crane tipped while manoeuvring a heavy load.

Police were called to the Mangotsfield area of Bristol on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Police were called to the Mangotsfield area of Bristol on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Tragically, the man, aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts go out to them.

“Police inquiries are ongoing at the scene in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.”

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed that it was aware of the incident and was investigating.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to assist police and paramedics at 9.54am on Monday.

A spokeswoman said: “Sadly, the man in his 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Crews from Kingswood and Avonmouth supported emergency service colleagues by working to make the equipment safe following police investigations.

“Our thoughts go out to the man’s family and friends at this sad time.”

A spokeswoman for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We were called at 9.20am to an incident in the area of Mangotsfield.

“We attended with multiple resources including an air ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal