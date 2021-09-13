Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry co-hosting military event alongside US First Lady Jill Biden

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 11:17 pm Updated: September 13, 2021, 11:26 pm
The Duke of Sussex (PA)
The Duke of Sussex is taking part in a military event alongside US First Lady Jill Biden.

Harry, who spent 10 years in the Army, is co-hosting the virtual event honouring those taking part in the Warrior Games, which celebrates injured active duty and veteran US military service members.

He is appearing alongside Dr Biden, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Ken Fisher, CEO of Fisher House Foundation.

Harry is attending “in support of these athletes and their families”.

The duke was expected to attend in person as the 2021 Warrior Games was slated to take this week in Orlando, Florida, but it was cancelled due to coronavirus-related concerns.

The duke, who founded the Invictus Games Foundation, which helps soldiers through their recovery via international sports competitions, served two frontline tours to Afghanistan.

A White House statement said the Warrior Games shares a “deep bond” with the Invictus Games.

Harry was inspired to found the global tournament after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013 and seeing how injured American military personnel thrived on the challenge of taking part in competitive sports that aided their recovery.

It celebrates the “resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran US military service members”.

The US Department Of Defence said on Twitter: “This evening, @SecDef along with @FLOTUS ; Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex; and Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation will host a virtual event to honour Warrior Games athletes, their families, and caregivers.”

Speaking at the start of the event, Dr Biden said: “Twenty years ago our world broke apart and the shockwaves of 9/11 continue today, but as the President and I visited the September 11 memorials this weekend I was reminded of the humanity that shined through the inhumanity of that day.

“There was a call to defend the values we hold dear as we waged a global war on terror and a courageous group of men and women stepped forward to say ‘me, I will go’.

“And that includes you, Harry, you live by a simple principle, serve together, recover together.”

The event is being livestreamed on YouTube.

