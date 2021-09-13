Welsh care sector given £50m cash boost

Nearly £50 million is to be invested in Wales’s social care sector, the Welsh Government has announced.

Most of the funding will be given to local authorities to help meet the ongoing challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining £8 million social care Covid recovery fund will be spent on specific projects.

Julie Morgan, deputy minister for social services, said: “We place huge value on social care in Wales and we ask a lot of the sector.

“It is facing significant pressures as a result of the pandemic and, just like our NHS staff, the workforce is exhausted from working so hard for so long.

“This new funding recognises the challenges the sector is facing and will help to address some of the financial pressures it faces.

“It also includes new funding to invest in priority areas to improve services, in line with our ambitions and commitments.

“We will continue supporting social care in Wales and, as we recover from the pandemic, will build a strong and resilient social care sector.”

A social distancing sign on the pier in Llandudno (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Welsh Government said £40 million would be allocated to councils, with the remaining £8 million on a range of projects.

Rebecca Evans, minister for finance and local government, added: “We are fully committed to supporting health and social services to recover from the pandemic and move beyond it.

“The funding we are announcing today is part of a broader package that will help services like these manage the ongoing effects of Covid-19 and deliver high-quality care for people.”