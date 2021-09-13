Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Welsh care sector given £50m cash boost

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 12:06 am
An elderly woman’s hands (Yui Mok/PA)
Nearly £50 million is to be invested in Wales’s social care sector, the Welsh Government has announced.

Most of the funding will be given to local authorities to help meet the ongoing challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining £8 million social care Covid recovery fund will be spent on specific projects.

Julie Morgan, deputy minister for social services, said: “We place huge value on social care in Wales and we ask a lot of the sector.

“It is facing significant pressures as a result of the pandemic and, just like our NHS staff, the workforce is exhausted from working so hard for so long.

“This new funding recognises the challenges the sector is facing and will help to address some of the financial pressures it faces.

“It also includes new funding to invest in priority areas to improve services, in line with our ambitions and commitments.

“We will continue supporting social care in Wales and, as we recover from the pandemic, will build a strong and resilient social care sector.”

A social distancing sign on the pier in Llandudno (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Welsh Government said £40 million would be allocated to councils, with the remaining £8 million on a range of projects.

Rebecca Evans, minister for finance and local government, added: “We are fully committed to supporting health and social services to recover from the pandemic and move beyond it.

“The funding we are announcing today is part of a broader package that will help services like these manage the ongoing effects of Covid-19 and deliver high-quality care for people.”

