Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Three dead after car smashes into sheltered accommodation block and catches fire

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 10:41 am Updated: September 14, 2021, 12:14 pm
Emergency services at the scene of the crash (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Emergency services at the scene of the crash (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Three people died when a car crashed into a sheltered accommodation block and burst into flames.

Emergency crews were called to Great Western Road in Notting Hill, west London, at around 4.50am and found the vehicle on fire.

The blaze was extinguished but the three people who were in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash.

One witness who lives on the road told LBC they saw a neighbour run out to try to help the people in the burning car.

They said: “It’s a shock – you don’t expect something like that to happen.

“There’s no words. It’ll stay with us for a while.”

Manuel Gaspar, who owns a cleaning company near the scene, told the Evening Standard that a man rushed out with no shirt on to try to help the trio in the car.

He said: “I saw a brave neighbour who had just woken up and didn’t have a shirt on.

“He was trying to get into the passenger door.

“All the other doors were stuck or too damaged.”

Another told the newspaper that they saw the car “shoot past” driving fast over a bridge despite the weather being foggy.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash
Emergency services at the scene of the crash (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Fire crews evacuated nine people from the building as a precaution.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said that their 999 call handlers took 20 calls to the blaze, and sent four fire engines along with two rescue units.

Police are now working to identify those who died and inform their families.

A cordon has been set up at the junction of Harrow Road and Great Western Road and is expected to be in place for several hours.

Police have appealed for anyone with information, video or photographs that could help the investigation to contact them on 101 quoting the reference CAD 917/14 Sept.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]