News / UK

Kate to meet RAF crews and civilians involved in Afghanistan airlifts

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 10:46 am
Military personnel handing out food, drink, toys, and blankets during Operation Pitting at RAF Brize Norton (Cpl Will Drummee RAF/MOD/Crown copyright)
The Duchess of Cambridge will meet military personnel and civilians who helped evacuate Afghans from their country, Kensington Palace has announced.

Kate will visit RAF Brize Norton on Wednesday to chat to those who took part in Operation Pitting, which saw more than 15,000 people airlifted out of Kabul during August, including thousands of Arap (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) applicants and their dependents.

More than 850 people arrived at the RAF base in Oxfordshire and were provided practical support like food, clothing, children’s toys and medical help while their details were processed.

RAF personnel packing necessities for Afghan nationals arriving at RAF Brize Norton
RAF personnel packing necessities for Afghan nationals arriving at RAF Brize Norton (SAC Samantha Holden RAF/PA)

During her visit, the duchess will meet RAF aircrews and medics who supported evacuees at Kabul airport and civilians and volunteers who established a repatriation centre at RAF Brize Norton.

Operation Pitting involved every unit at the military base, with personnel working alongside the Royal Navy, Army, local authorities and aid organisations in Afghanistan and the UK.

Brize Norton’s full fleet of RAF transport aircraft flew around the clock to support the evacuation, including a record flight for an RAF C17 Globemaster which carried 439 passengers out of Kabul.

Aircraft involved in the operation also carried supplies ranging from clothing and baby food for the evacuees.

