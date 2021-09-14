Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Contest captures UK’s ‘ultimate sea views’

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 11:03 am
Hopeman Happiness taken at Moray, Scotland, by Jacky Pratt (Handout/PA)
A bird’s eye view of a fishing trawler has won this year’s annual photography prize for the UK’s ultimate image of the sea.

More than 1,500 entries from amateur and professional photographers were received by The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society.

Entrants were challenged to submit pictures that captured the essence of the UK’s enduring connection with the sea, including merchant ships, fishermen, the coast, harbours and ports.

The overall prize went to Michael Marsh for an aerial shot of a fishing trawler taken in Whitstable, Kent.

UK’s Ultimate sea view photography competition 2021
The Fisherman’s Wake, an image of a trawler taken at Whitstable in Kent by Michael Marsh, is the overall winner in the 2021 Ultimate Sea View competition (Michael Marsh/PA)
UK’s Ultimate sea view photography competition 2021
Pinnace And Barges Rot In Their Graveyard In The Medway Mud by David Stearne won the Ships & Wrecks category (David Stearne/PA)

The charity’s chief executive Justin Osmond said they competition had been running for nine years and provided a platform to acknowledge the UK’s maritime communities.

“This year, whilst the difficulties associated with the pandemic seem to be receding, there are still many challenges facing the seafaring community and the competition gives us a great platform to acknowledge and celebrate our maritime community and ensure that those working within it have access to vital support,” he said.

UK’s Ultimate sea view photography competition 2021
Old Rope, taken at Newgale, Pembrokeshire, by Chris Mole is the Industry category winner (Chris Mole/PA)
UK’s Ultimate sea view photography competition 2021
LPG Tanker Bayamo Leaving The River Tees And Passing The EDF Teesside Wind Farm won Tom Collins a highly commended placing in the Industry category (Tom Collins/PA)
UK’s Ultimate sea view photography competition 2021
Fair Chance Of Stars, taken on Dungeness by Susan Pilcher is the Ships and Wrecks category highly commended image (Susan Pilcher/PA)

The charity has worked since 1839 to provide financial assistance to fishermen and mariners and their dependants who have suffered hardship, misfortune or poverty.

At the start of the pandemic, it launched a £1m Covid response fund to support working maritime professionals hit by the pandemic.

UK’s Ultimate sea view photography competition 2021
Hopeman Happiness taken at Moray, Scotland, by Jacky Pratt won the People and Recreation category (Jacky Pratt/PA)
UK’s Ultimate sea view photography competition 2021
Wave Rider, taken at Thurso by James Gunn was highly commended in the People and Recreation category (James Gunn/PA)
UK’s Ultimate sea view photography competition 2021
Evening Cast, taken in Aberdeenshire by Ian Finlayson, was highly commended in the Coastal Views category (Ian Finlayson/PA)

