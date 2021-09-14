Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

TikTok adds new safety resources to help user wellbeing

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 1:03 pm
TikTok has expanded a number of its safety resources, including offering more online advice to vulnerable people and those around them (Peter Byrne/PA)
TikTok has expanded a number of its safety resources, including offering more online advice to vulnerable people and those around them, as part of an update to the social media app.

The video-sharing platform’s update includes new wellbeing guides developed with the Samaritans and the International Association for Suicide Prevention, as well as expanded guidance around eating disorders aimed at teenagers, care-givers and teachers.

In addition, when users search for words or phrases around suicide and self-harm, the search results will now also include videos from TikTok creators detailing their own personal experiences with mental health and wellbeing, and information on where to seek support.

TikTok said this new feature has been created following consultation with experts and will be opt-in for users who wish to view it.

Social media data
Molly Russell took her own life in 2017 after viewing harmful content on social media (Family handout/PA)

Elsewhere, the company said it will begin covering search results for potentially distressing content with an opt-in viewing screen, which will require users to click a “show results” button.

The update is the latest of a number of changes the social media platform has made in recent weeks and comes as the UK’s new Age Appropriate Design Code came fully into force, requiring sites to better protect children online.

Recent updates have seen TikTok boost its parental control options and turn off access to private messaging by default for younger users.

The changes also come as politicians have begun examining the draft Online Safety Bill which will set out new regulations for the sector.

On Monday, online safety campaigner Ian Russell, whose daughter Molly viewed suicide and self-harm content online before taking her own life in 2017, told a joint committee of MPs and peers that children face danger every time they go online, and that the current “corporate culture” of social media needs to change.

